Talking Points Memo writes here about states such as Texas, Iowa and Ohio making it clear, and even making efforts to be sure, that people who don’t return to work, even when fearing for their health, will lose unemployment benefits. These states are asking businesses to report on reluctant employees

The suggestion is that Donald Trump will favor states who take the hard line.

Arkansas is heading the right direction. Gov. Asa Hutchinson made it clear last week that claiming unemployment when a job was restarted amounted to fraud, no matter your fear about your health or employer safeguards.

Will it begin a mandatory reporting policy, as Ohio has done? Perhaps that will come up at the governor’s daily briefing.