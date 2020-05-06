Gov. Asa Hutchinson convened his CARES Act steering committee to talk about what’s been done so far with more than $1 billion coming to Arkansas from the federal government and what the future holds.

He said everything done so far came with little or no history and no “instruction booklet.” The pandemic is unprecedented.

I’d guess the governor’s presentation today is something of a response to legislative resistance to his last request, for an additional $85 million in spending on a business grant program that was rolled out prematurely with advance word to corporate lobbyists, chambers of commerce and other insiders. Legislators weren’t happy and rolled the request for spending back to $40 million on top of an original $15 million that was committed in less than an hour last week.

Senators, particularly, expressed a desire for a strategic plan for use of the federal money. Instead, money was being handed out “wily billy,” Sen. Will Bond said. He noted other expenses were lying ahead.

Hutchinson outlined some of those needs today, beginning with expenses on Health Department infrastructure, to fund through testing and trace coronavirus cases. Other agencies will have similar needs, such as higher education.

He said these are decisions that need to be made by June or July.

Investment is needed in telehealth and online education. That will mean a major investment in rural broadband. This decision needs to be made by July, Hutchinson said.

Economic recovery help is needed now if it can be rationally done.

There he turned to the results of the additional two days of applications for the Open for Business grants. Far more is being sought, as of 3 p.m., than is currently available. No assessment has been done on whether all the applications are eligible.

His assessment also didn’t include how much money was accounted for by large businesses, which can get up to $100,000 each. 94 of them accounted for more than $9 million in the first application period.

He listed other potential needs, some of them from city and county government governments, some of them for medical transportation, and finally “social needs,” such as caring for the homeless.

The governor said he hoped the committee could come up with a strategic plan, perhaps something like a “pie chart,” with a wedge for each key area, and perhaps a reserve for the fall.

Sen. Will Bond said he remained concerned about the ability for public schools and colleges to safely open in the fall. Hutchinson responded that there will be separate funding for education and child care needs. “That’s something you have to measure,” he said. Bond responded that economic impact will be “huge,” if colleges don’t reopen in the fall.

Sen. Missy Irvin, another who’d called for more planning, thanked the governor for his remarks.