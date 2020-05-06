Historic news: Murphy Oil is closing its El Dorado headquarters and consolidating operations in Houston because of the collapse of oil prices.

This will mean the move of 80 jobs in El Dorado, where the company was founded. It is also closing an office with 100 employees in Canada.

The news release notes the company intends to continue the El Dorado Promise scholarship program, which guarantees college tuition for graduates of El Dorado public schools.

This is enormous news, and not just in the historic oil patch of South Arkansas. In addition to propping up El Dorado in many ways — the investment in the Murphy Arts District the most recent example of Murphy philanthropy — Murphy executives have played important roles in state politics, as contributors and influencers in education, highways and others.

Case in point: First politician to lament Murpy’s departure was Lt. Tim Griffin. Murphy sources were the third biggest source of financial support for him during his time in Congress. Madison Murphy of the Murphy Foundation was among the early contributors to his 2022 campaign for governor, along with Suzanne Murphy and an executive with Deltic Timber, a company founded by the Murphys but now in other heads,

The company also announced today a $416 million loss in the first quarter of 2020.

The company release on the headquarters closure: