Barber Ben Dickinson, who owns Capitol Barber Shop with his twin brother, Bill, gives Ken Adams a trim. Brian Chilson

1 of 7

Arkansas Times photographer Brian Chilson has been venturing out to a couple of businesses every day to see what interaction looks like under COVID-19 rules. On May 4, when the Arkansas Department of Health lifted the suspension of business at private gyms, he went to the Little Rock Athletic Club and Club Fit. Barbershops, tattoo parlors, salons, spas and massage businesses, which were provided a webinar on how to work safely, were allowed to reopen today, so Chilson headed over to Morrison’s Capitol Barber Shop, in the Regions Tower at 400 W. Capitol Ave., and Red Beauty Lounge, at 1923 N. University Ave.