CHI St. Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock, which resumed cardiac rehab, non-invasive diagnostic procedures and work at breast centers April 27, this week resumed its outpatient surgical and cardiac procedures. Surgical and cardiac patients must have been tested for COVID-19 within 48 hours of the procedure and be shown to be negative. The rehab, diagnostic and breast center visits did not require testing for the virus.

The hospital has not yet determined the time for a full return to its elective procedures, which will be determined by hospital capacity, availability of personal protective equipment and Arkansas Health Department directives.

Limits on visitation and universal masking for staff and visitors continue; social distancing is required in offices and common areas.