By
Leslie Newell Peacock
On
5:44 pm

CHI St. Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock, which resumed cardiac rehab, non-invasive diagnostic procedures and work at breast centers April 27, this week resumed its outpatient surgical and cardiac procedures. Surgical and cardiac patients must have been tested for COVID-19 within 48 hours of the procedure and be shown to be negative. The rehab, diagnostic and breast center visits did not require testing for the virus.

The hospital has not yet determined the time for a full return to its elective procedures, which will be determined by hospital capacity, availability of personal protective equipment and Arkansas Health Department directives.

Advertisement

Limits on visitation and universal masking for staff and visitors continue; social distancing is required in offices and common areas.

Help us report on the coronavirus crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic is reshaping all aspects of life in Arkansas. We're interested in hearing from doctors, nurses and other health care workers; from patients and their families; from people in longterm care facilities and their families; from parents and students affected by the crisis; from people who have lost their job; from people with knowledge of workplaces or communities that aren't taking appropriate measures to slow the spread of the disease; and more.

Send us a tip
Avatar
Leslie Newell Peacock
Leslie Newell Peacock has worked for the Arkansas Times since its switch from a monthly magazine to a weekly in 1992. She previously worked for the Arkansas Gazette. She can be reached by email: lesliepeacock@arktimes.com
Previous article A Q&A with Mike Brown, the Fort Smith venue owner hosting first live COVID-era concert
Tags