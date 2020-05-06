Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told legislators in a private phone call the truth: Reopening the economy will bring a rise in coronavirus cases.

From a Talking Points Memo account:

“Listen, the fact of the matter is pretty much every scientific and medical report shows that whenever you have a reopening—whether you want to call it a reopening of businesses or just a reopening of society—in the aftermath of something like this, that actually will lead to an increase in spread,” he said, according to a recording of the call. “It’s almost ipso facto.”

The governor told lawmakers that “the goal never has been to get transmission of COVID-19 down to zero” because “there will always be a level of transmission.”

“And even when you have an immunization come out, there will be a transmission rate for COVID-19,” he said. “So everyone needs to understand that fact.”