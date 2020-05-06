Mike Mosley and Clifteena Latture at 7th Street Tattoo Brian Chilson

Under directives set by Governor Hutchinson and the Arkansas Department of Health, coronavirus-related closures were lifted for tattoo parlors — or “body art establishments,” as the ADH directives call them — along with barbershops, salons, spas and massage therapists.

Arkansas Times staff photographer Brian Chilson was on site at 7th Street Tattoo and Piercing, which books by appointment only, where Clifteena Latture was getting inked by Mike Mosley. Jess Wolfe sanitizes the shop.

