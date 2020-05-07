He was fired by Donald Trump for lying to Mike Pence and he twice admitted lying to the FBI , but Michael Flynn will go free.

The White House or Russia would be an appropriate employer.

Advertisement

Commentary from a Republican:

So Trump doesn’t need to pardon Flynn; Barr dropped the charge to which Flynn had pled guilty. This is a foretaste of what a second Trump term would be like—the entire executive branch weaponized to help Trump’s friends, punish his enemies, and undermine the rule of law. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) May 7, 2020