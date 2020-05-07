Saline County stay-home orders for juveniles have been lifted.
Today, in consultation with Juvenile Judge Robert Herzfeld, Saline County
Judge Jeff Arey and Benton Mayor Tom Farmer announced that they are
lifting their respective jurisdictions’ Juvenile Stay-at-Home Orders. The
Orders had been in place since April 6. With COVID-19 infection numbers
seeing a decline locally, the Governor is presently loosening certain
restrictions within the state in order to gradually return Arkansas to its state
prior to the spread of COVID-19 to our area of the country. Both leaders
encourage juveniles and the general public to continue to follow the
directives as laid out by the Governor and the Department of Health.