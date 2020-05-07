Saline County stay-home orders for juveniles have been lifted.

Today, in consultation with Juvenile Judge Robert Herzfeld, Saline County

Judge Jeff Arey and Benton Mayor Tom Farmer announced that they are

lifting their respective jurisdictions’ Juvenile Stay-at-Home Orders. The

Orders had been in place since April 6. With COVID-19 infection numbers

seeing a decline locally, the Governor is presently loosening certain

restrictions within the state in order to gradually return Arkansas to its state

prior to the spread of COVID-19 to our area of the country. Both leaders

encourage juveniles and the general public to continue to follow the

directives as laid out by the Governor and the Department of Health.