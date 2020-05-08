I’m not alone in looking askance at the odd self-congratulatory article by Gov. Asa Hutchinson and four other Republican governors recently in the Washington Post on how their strategy to cope with coronavirus was a model for the nation.

They proclaimed their strategy had “worked,” which struck me as premature given that the virus hasn’t yet run its course.

Elaine Godfrey writes in The Atlantic:

Five Republican governors proudly declared victory over the coronavirus this week and offered up their response as a model for other states to follow. States can have it all, their message seemed to be: both a healthy populace and a thriving economy. Yet of these five states—Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, and Wyoming—at least four are seeing an increase in positive test results or contain hot spots for new cases. “It’s way too early to do a victory lap,” Ross Brownson, an epidemiology professor at Washington University in St. Louis, told me. “There’s no measure that any public-health expert would come up with that would say this is a success.” The governors’ decision to stay “open for business” in recent weeks—as they phrased it in a Washington Post op-ed—as well as their choice to begin loosening the mostly limited restrictions they had in place, will almost certainly result in an increase in coronavirus cases, public-health experts told me.

As ever, we shall see. But we do know Arkansas coronavirus cases in the community have been creeping up in recent days, though our cases and deaths are on the lower end of the national scale (whether a product of luck or state strategy.) Godfrey notes, as we have, that Arkansas continues to lag in testing. Arkansas has had some hot spots, notably near Cummins prison and the federal prison in Forrest City.

Hutchinson was one of only two governors who responded to Godfrey’s questions.

Governor Asa Hutchinson said in a statement that Arkansas has “consistently been below state and national trend line predictions,” and argued that there are also “no hot spots of community spread.” (There is a massive outbreak inside at least one correctional facility in the state, and the Arkansas health secretary this week identified several cities as soon-to-be hot spots.)

Let us hope. That seems to be Donald Trump’s strategy — hope.

Writes Godfrey about that outlook:

In the Post column, the governors assure Americans that their “contribution toward reopening our nation’s economy is stable, safe and durable.” But public-health experts told me that precisely the opposite is true. “They’re aspirationally on a roll when, in fact, bad news may be around the corner,” Berkman said. “They’re headed for trouble.”

Postscript: Another signer of the “victory lap” op-ed was the governor of Nebraska, Pete Ricketts. Pro Publica wrote about that successful governor this week:

New documents obtained by ProPublica show public health officials in Grand Island, Nebraska, wanted the JBS meatpacking plant closed. But Gov. Pete Ricketts said no. Since then, cases have skyrocketed.

Heckuva job, Petey.