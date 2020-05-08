Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s daily coronavirus update was topped by the Legislative Council’s approval of spending up to $147 million on the Ready for Business grant program to Arkansas businesses.

Arkansas Business reports that the approval came following continued legislative complaints about the initial rollout of a $15 million program. It was taken live prematurely, with insider knowledge, and quickly oversubscribed. A subsequent legislative action increased the money to $50 million and set a signup period Tuesday and Wednesday, which produced some $147 million in requests.

It’s not yet clear if all the applications meet the criteria for the direct grants. 75 percent of the money is set aside for small businesses, and further set-asides for women- and minority-owned businesses. No word yet on how much money has been sought by large businesses. A company can qualify for up to $100,000. The main purpose is to pay for things like protective gear, hand sanitizers and other equipment necessary to have safe conditions, though businesses also may qualify to reconfigure operations for distancing.

The Legislative Council approval still must go before the four-member committee comprising House and Senate leaders of two key committees that authorizes emergency appropriations. That committee earlier resisted the Hutchinson administration’s request to move the funding to $100 million. The Senate particularly complained of a lack of planning for the spending of $1.2 billion federal relief money and also about the amount of money being provided for certain businesses, such as $1,000 per employee for restaurants to buy masks and gloves and hand sanitizer. That debate continued, Arkansas Business reported:

“I think it’s a complete failure on all our parts to put more money in it all,” Rep. Robin Lundstrum, R-Springdale, said. “We need to clean it up first, then say, based on the fact that it is cleaned up, we put more money in it. This tells the people of Arkansas, yes the program’s a failure but we’re going to throw more money at it and hope it works. That’s not the right thing to do at all.” But some legislators sought to err on the side of action rather than delay getting money to businesses in need. ” …[For] us to say we’re going to dilly-dally around for a month while we figure out how to make this program perfect, while these entities just disappear, I think is a failure of us to do our job,” Senate President Jim Hendren, R-Gravette, said. “Is there going to be some money wasted? Probably. But are there going to be some businesses saved and jobs retained? Definitely. And hopefully with the audit function and so on we can go back and recoup any of the money that was improperly spent.”

The Legislative Council also approved supplemental payments today to medical facilities for frontline workers.

Other topics at the daily briefing:

Overnight surgeries allowed

Health Director Nate Smith said the guidelines on elective surgeries will now be expanded to allow surgeries that require overnight hospital stays.

Recreational swimming

Pools, splash pads and beaches may open May 22 with limited capacity and screening rules shown above.

The daily count

Since the same time yesterday, Arkansas added 82 confirmed cases of the virus (12 in prisons), for a total of 3,747. Hospitalizations declined from 70 to 64, with 14 on ventilators. Deaths were unchanged at 88.

The governor said 2,355 tests had been performed in the last 24 hours and he promised continued expansion of testing in Arkansas. Arkansas’s percentage of positive tests, about 6 percent, ranks among the lowest among the states and compares favorably with what the World Health Organization says is the desired target, 10 percent.

UAMS Chancellor Cam Patterson, in reporting on the campus’ testing efforts, said it hadn’t turned up surprise “hot spots” around the state, except for Forrest City, where there’s been a rising tally of community cases. That’s not particularly surprising given the huge infection rate at the local federal prison and the fact that employees come and go.

Economic recovery task force

Steuart Walton, chair of the governor’s economic recovery task force, said the group had begun today a website with comprehensive information for businesses reopening, such as how to acquire supplies. He said it will include information for customers, too.

Q&A

He was asked about the situation we reported earlier today on the limits of 50 people for indoor facilities, such as museums, when they reopen May 18 but much larger numbers in casinos.

Said Gov. Hutchinson: “Tomorrow or Monday you’ll see an adjustment to that. We recognize there were some inequities there.”

He defended the casino reopening decision, earlier than neighboring states. He said it was based on conditions here and, as with other decisions, wasn’t influenced by other states. The casinos here must have a plan approved by the Health Department, Smith added.

Questions continued for the governor on the Fort Smith music venue, Temple Live, that insists it will go ahead with a May 15 concert ahead of the May 18 reopening date and with a bigger crowd than now allowed under guidelines, The governor and Smith said they continued to work with the operator and that the event wouldn’t occur if it didn’t meet Health Department guidelines or otherwise demonstrated it wouldn’t be a public health problem. The governor was pressed on the precedent of allowing a business to resist state rules. He said that was a concern, but continued to say he thought the situation could be resolved.

Smith defended the lack of information released about the three Little Rock School District employees who’ve tested positive. He said if the issue became a public health concern, the department had leeway to provide more information, but he said its role wasn’t merely to satisfy the curiosity of the public.

The governor was asked about workers who contract the virus after they go back to work. It would be covered by workers’ compensation if they can prove a “causal” relationship between work and the disease.

The governor didn’t bring up the request from the big business lobby for immunity from lawsuits related to coronavirus. It was brought up today by Sen. Joyce Elliott, the Democratic nominee for 2nd District Congress. She voiced concern for worker safety and the “far-reaching” nature of immunity sought by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce.

“Workers have the right to be safe on the job. This [proposed executive] order makes it financially beneficial for companies to put workers at risk of contracting COVID-19 on the job. If there’s no corporate liability, there’s no accountability to make sure workers and their families are safe. “We should not force people into a dangerous work environment with no recourse. I support working people uniting to demand basic safety protections—including the right to be compensated for wrongful workplace harm. “This situation is unprecedented, but there is a way to support small business owners impacted by this pandemic while also always protecting worker safety. I believe we can utilize CARES Act funding for a fair employee compensation policy that ensures safety for workers and viability for businesses.”

On another question, Hutchinson said it’s too early to say what will happen in the fall about college football. He said he was happy colleges were planning for campuses to reopen and talking about athletics. He said an announcement will come by July. He said he was optimistic.

“If we keep these numbers going in the right direction, you’ll see college athletics and high school football, too,” Hutchinson said.