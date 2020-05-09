Gov. Asa Hutchinson reported a big jump in coronavirus cases today — up 237 from yesterday to 3,984, with 173 of those related to the federal prison in Forrest City, where 301 inmates and 13 staff members have been infected.

The prison cases were known before but had not been included in the state database until today.

Hospitalizations held steady at 64. Deaths increased by two, to 90 in the state. He said the state tested 1,922 people in the last 24 hours.

Health Director Nate Smith also announced changes in guidelines for large indoor venues and outdoor entertainment venues to allow them to use 33 percent of capacity beginning May 18 so long as a written plan is submitted to the department for approval.

The change comes from complaints that arose last week when casinos were cleared to open May 18 at a third of capacity, while other venues, indoor and outdoor, were limited to 50 people.

Smith said the precise guidelines will be posted early next week.

Large outdoor venues, which earlier had been granted limited ability to reopen also will get an expansion from 50 people to a third of capacity on May 18, but again only with Health Department approval of written plans for handling the larger crowd.

Last week, the governor said, the state issued 92,000 unemployment benefit checks. That’s short of the number that applied for conventional benefits. The state has still issued no checks in the special unemployment program for independent workers.

It’s a beautiful day, the governor said, but the virus doesn’t take a day off. Keep socially distancing, he said before the end of a short briefing.

No media questions were posed today.