The ACLU and NAACP Legal Defense Fund have renewed and expanded their arguments for a federal court order to improve health conditions for state prison inmates during the coronavirus crisis, including preventing infected employees or those with symptoms from entering prisons.

The suit was filed on behalf of inmates at four units, including the Cummins prison, where more than 900 inmates and workers have been infected.

Federal Judge Kristine Baker turned down a request for a temporary restraining order early this week but held a further hearing Thursday at which more evidence was presented by plaintiffs, including allegations of use of non-EPA approved cleaning supplies, masks cleaned with eye irritants and general allegations of inadequate cleaning, testing and medical care.

The plaintiffs, also represented by the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, filed Friday a 50-page request for relief, summarizing arguments and testimony in the hearings.

The filing asks that a special master be appointed to come up with a plan for spacing inmates and to identify inmates at risk because of age or health condition so that they might be released or transferred to home detention.

The filing also asks that the judge issue an order to:

