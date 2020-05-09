The Little Rock Marriott has notified local officials of the need to continue layoffs of more than 160 employees because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the hotel business and uncertainty about recovery.

The hotel, in reporting the jobs affected, said it still hoped the layoffs would be temporary and thus not technically require notice of mass layoffs under the federal Worker Adjustment Retraining Notification Act, but was issuing the notice “out of an abundance of caution.”

The Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau reported yesterday a 60 percent year-over-year decline in April tax receipts from the city hotel tax. Eight hotels have closed for the duration, but the Marriott has continued operations at a reduced level.

The letter lists the jobs affected.