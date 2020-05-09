The city of Little Rock will discuss code revisions in a “town hall” that will be streamed on the city YouTube channel

It’s at 5:30 p.m. Monday. Jamie Collins, the planning director, and Jon Honeywell, director of public works, will talk about changes. Viewers can comment before the meeting or during it.

Advertisement

Comments can be e-mailed to townhall@littlerock.gov

The city’s planning and development page has details.

Advertisement

Here’s the summary page, which lists changes to landscaping and tree rules; stormwater and drainage; subdivisions; streets and sidewalks, and zoning.

The city of Little Rock’s YouTube channel is here.

Advertisement

And speaking of the Little Rock City Board:

It will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday to set the agenda for the following week. Among the “consent” items is donating an acre of land currently used for city street right of way to the Arkansas Department of Transportation for its concrete ditch widening project through downtown. Question: Is this land for the original billion-dollar I-30 project; the scaled-down project, or some other purpose? Might it be land better used by the city should a lawsuit against the freeway project be successful? I’ll try to find out next week.

Other items for coming discussion:

Buying land between Hindman and Western Hills Parks to construct a trail linking the parks.

to construct a linking the parks. Pledging $700,000, if necessary, to cover a December bond issue payment supported by the hotel tax, a revenue stream dramatically reduced by coronavirus.

supported by the hotel tax, a revenue stream dramatically reduced by Two requests on Crystal Court, at 201 and 205, to allow the use of existing garage apartments for short-term rentals. The Planning Commission has approved the requests; the city staff recommends denial because of concerns of the transient nature of the use of the structures, more for lodging than long-term residences.

Full meeting agenda here.