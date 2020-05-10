Little Rock police responding initially to a stolen vehicle discovered a fatal shooting not far away. Circumstances remain cloudy. Here’s the release from LRPD:

On May 9, 2020, at 7:13 P.M., officers were responding to the area of Kristina Court for a stolen vehicle report. While responding to this call, information was provided that the owner of the vehicle had located his vehicle near the 3200 block of Ludwig Street, and there was a disturbance involving a weapon that led to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found an adult male, Chesrick Martin (B/M DOB 03/27/1981), suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. Responding officers began to perform life saving measures to Mr. Martin until medical personnel arrived. Mr. Martin was transported to Baptist Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

A short time later, a juvenile arrived at Children’s Hospital who reported to have been grazed by a gunshot and investigators believed his injuries were related to the shooting on Ludwig Street.

Homicide Detectives responded to the scene and began their investigation by performing a neighborhood canvass. Multiple witnesses were located near the scene and were later interviewed by detectives. Mr. Martin’s vehicle was towed to the Crime Scene Bay to be further evaluated by detectives and the Crime Scene Search Unit. Detectives will be reviewing the statements provided to them and reviewing evidence to help determine the chain of events that occurred just before the shooting.