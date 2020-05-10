By
Max Brantley
On
6:52 am

U.S. EXCEPTIONALISM: The chart from Johns Hopkins, updated Saturday has the U.S. leading other countries in new coronavirus cases.

That headline question seems to be the core political issue as Donald Trump, and most governors, urge America back to work and other activities.

This Washington Post account is searing:

In a week when the novel coronavirus ravaged new communities across the country and the number of dead soared past 78,000, President Trump and his advisers shifted from hour-by-hour crisis management to what they characterize as a long-term strategy aimed at reviving the decimated economy and preparing for additional outbreaks this fall.

But in doing so, the administration is effectively bowing to — and asking Americans to accept — a devastating proposition: that a steady, daily accumulation of lonely deaths is the grim cost of reopening the nation.

Inside the West Wing, some officials talk about the federal government’s mitigation mission as largely accomplished because they believe the nation’s hospitals are now equipped to meet anticipated demand — even as health officials warn the number of coronavirus cases could increase considerably in May and June as more states and localities loosen restrictions, and some mitigation efforts are still recommended as states begin to reopen.

Will Arkansas remain a relatively unscathed island — if you characterize 90 deaths and 4,000 sick people and maybe a quarter-million unemployed as relatively unscathed? Arkansas, at least, hasn’t been particularly distinguished by big numbers of the spit-spewing thugs waving rifles and insisting they have a constitutional right to harm the health of others.

Money is far more the motivation to get the casinos open, get the restaurants open and encourage Arkansans to get out.

 

