I’m taking my first day off from daily news roundups in eight weeks. The governor took a break today, too, and the Health Department coronavirus info page hasn’t caught up with numbers announced yesterday. So there’s not much to report. Except heads up El Dorado, Gov. Hutchinson is coming your way with his 1:30 p.m. briefing tomorrow.

Nationally, Trump is going even nuttier than usual on Twitter, stoked by bad poll numbers.

Here’s an open line starring a new arrival in our house. Ellen figured being trapped at home was a good excuse to take on housebreaking a pandemic puppy. Say hello to Imp.