Today in Arkansas we’ll begin to get a sense of the reopening fervor, though I saw plenty yesterday.

Restaurants may resume in-house dining today, up to one-third of capacity. Some will open, some won’t. Some employees will be forced to make a choice between working or staying home and giving up unemployment benefits. The Hutchinson administration has made it clear that fear for your health isn’t a valid reason to refuse to return to work and maintain benefits.

As I mentioned yesterday, a drive along I-40 included the sight of packed parking lots at chain stores and parks.

A viral Twitter hit were images supposedly shot in an Arkansas discount clothing store over the weekend, where the crowds were thick and mostly unmasked. People have stayed home long enough, dammit!

The New York Times today picked up on the brewing showdown between Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Temple Live, a music venue in Fort Smith intent on holding a live Travis McReady concert Friday, three days before a ban on indoor entertainment operations lifts. The promoter promises all manner of safety precautions, as Stephanie Smittle detailed earlier for the Arkansas Times.

He also makes a point that might not hold much legal water, but …..

“The directive is discriminatory because the virus does not know if it’s in a body in church or high school or a music venue,” said Mike Brown, a representative for Temple Live, in an interview. “Not that I have anything against church, but if you can go to a church and it’s a public assembly, there is no difference. How is it OK for one group to have a public meeting and it’s not OK for a music venue to have the same opportunity?” The governor, however, is not backing down.

In an emailed statement from his office Thursday, Governor Hutchinson said: “As advertised, this concert does not comply with our Department of Health directives for indoor entertainment venues,” he said. “I appreciate the venue owners’ working to enforce social distancing and the wearing of masks to protect the concertgoers, but the concert remains outside of the state’s pandemic directive.” Will Temple Live get the outpouring of support that the Dallas hairdresser received if it defies a shutdown order and gets prosecuted? Drama awaits.

If you’re going to dine out, you might consider Granny’s Grill in Hampton. Calhoun County is one of only two counties, along with Little River, that has had no positive COVID-19 tests (in 36 tests). Calhoun, the least populous county in Arkansas, has only about 5,000 people and jillions of pine trees, which helps maintain distances. Granny’s is promising lunch today.