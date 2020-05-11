Southwestern Electric Power announced today that the Arkansas Public Service Commission had approved an 810-megawatt wind energy project to serve customers in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana.

It is acquiring a portion of wind facilities in Oklahoma to generate power. The investment will be recovered in Arkansas through retail rates under a modification of an earlier agreement on the project.

In addition to environmental benefits, the project will mean savings in electricity costs, SWEPCO said in a news release. Deals are still under review in Louisiana and Texas. SWEPCO’s 119,000 ratepayers in Arkansas will get 155 to 268 megawatts of the power generating capacity owned by SWEPCO depending on the final resolution of all the pending rate cases.