For those who are devoted Arkansas Blog followers who sometimes miss the many other attractions at arktimes.com don’t miss this new piece by Alice Driver from the Arkansas Nonprofit News Network on life in Arkansas poultry plants.

It was never easy work. But it has become more hazardous during the coronavirus crisis, as many workers attest. The Health Department acknowledges 64 infected poultry plant workers and at least one death. But no processing plants have stopped operating in Arkansas.