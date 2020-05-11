Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, who’s devoted more attention to infringing human rights and despoiling the environment in lawsuits around the country than in protecting interests of Arkansas citizens (if you don’t count her self-serving $1.7 million in publicly financed political ads), is at it again.

Now the gang of Republican attorneys general she hangs with is calling on Congress to investigate China’s role in the pandemic. This is presidential politicking, a distraction to turn attention from Donald Trump’s mishandling of the crisis.

Perhaps the gang of 18 could go on a fact-finding mission to Wuhan to help Congress.

And take Tom Cotton with them.

He’s gotten more attention in the Wall Street Journal for his legislation proposing a huge military buildup to counter China and to make it easier to move production for U.S. goods out of China. He’s still spreading the theory that China intentionally loosed a virus on the world. It’s a cold war verging on a hot one. Writes the Journal (and Cotton quotes it proudly):

These all would be risky moves. Demonizing China may simply bolster the position of hard-liners within Beijing, who will see in them justification for their own preference for confrontation rather than cooperation with the U.S. Decoupling economically can cause as much disruption for America as for China. Beijing’s leaders have made clear that arming Taiwan is a bright red line for them. Ultimately, of course, cold confrontation can lead to hot war. Mr. Cotton counters: “History shows time and time again the way to avoid such things is to draw clear lines about the kind of behavior we won’t tolerate.” Not many in Washington want to go as far as Mr. Cotton in drawing such lines. But he is a clear barometer showing how the weather is changing.