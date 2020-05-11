We patted Kroger on the back in April when it announced a $2/hour pay increase and other benefits, termed “hero pay” for workers toiling during the pandemic. So it seems only fair to mention Kroger is taking it back.

Judd Legum at Popular Information writes:

Now, as workers continue to put their lives on the line, Kroger has told its workers that their “hero pay” will end this Sunday, May 17. A Kroger employee in Oregon shared their thoughts on the decision with Popular Information:

“We’re all pretty mad. How can you mandate we all wear masks but reduce our pay? I have to have my temperature checked every morning but they’re going to reduce our pay? We’re making this company crazy money right now and they acknowledged what were doing is dangerous but they’re still going to reduce our pay? Doesn’t make sense.”

Kroger defended the decision in a statement to Popular Information. “The temporary Hero Bonus is scheduled to end in mid-May. In the coming months, we know that our associates’ needs will continue to evolve and change as we all work together to gradually and safely reopen the economy,” Keith Dailey, Kroger’s group vice president of corporate affairs, said.