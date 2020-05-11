KATHY WEBB: The Little Rock Director and executive director of the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance calls on Congress to increase SNAP benefits. Brian Chilson

Until recently, Bob, 67, was employed in a low wage job and struggling to make ends meet. But after being laid off four weeks ago, he did something he never expected to do: apply for SNAP benefits. The Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance, along with hundreds of anti-hunger groups across the country, urges Congress and the Trump administration to increase Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP) benefits by 15 percent as part of the next COVID-19 relief package. We also ask that the minimum benefit be raised from $16 to $30 and for harmful rulemaking changes that would make SNAP harder to access be halted.

Why? In a time of extraordinary need, SNAP offers a lifeline to families and a boost to the economy. During the 2008 recession, SNAP benefits were increased, with support from both parties. Sen. John McCain’s economic advisor said that raising SNAP benefits would be one of the best ways to lift the country out of the recession. That’s because SNAP gets benefits into the local economy almost immediately, and the benefits are spent just as quickly. According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, about 80 percent of SNAP benefits are redeemed within two weeks of receipt; 97 percent are spent within a month. When families have increased SNAP benefits, this frees up other household income to be spent elsewhere in the community.

Additionally, national anti-hunger groups estimate that for every $1 in new SNAP benefits spent, an economic benefit of about $1.80 is distributed the local community. This “multiplier” effect helps everyone: The family using SNAP benefits to purchase food now has a few dollars left for other household expenses; workers at other stores benefit by increased volume at their stores; farmers, grocers, processors and their employees all benefit.

SNAP enrollment expands during economic downturns — during the 2008 recession and now — and contracts during periods of prosperity. During 2019, 355,000 Arkansas residents accessed SNAP for some portion of the year. Almost 75 percent of the participants were in families with children. More than 40 percent are in families with members who are elderly or have disabilities. And almost 40 percent are in working families.

SNAP works. According to the Food Research and Action Center (FRAC), SNAP reduces food insecurity, improves dietary intake, improves physical and mental health outcomes, reduces poverty, supports economic stability and helps the local economy. In Arkansas, almost 20,000 new applications for SNAP benefits were taken in February. In the first 10 days of April, almost 20,000 applications were taken. FRAC reports that SNAP serves as “the first line of the nation’s public policy defense against hunger and undernutrition.” And during this time of deep recession, increasing SNAP benefits will help lift the overall economy.

For information, call 1-833-SNAPARK (1-833-762-7275) 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekdays. For assistance in Spanish, call between noon-3 p.m. Tuesday or Thursday.