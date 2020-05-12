The ADL, which has been working against anti-Semitism since 1913, says in its annual audit that anti-Semitic incidents were on the rise in the U.S. last year.

Incidents rose by 12 percent to the highest number since tracking began in 1979. These included three major armed attacks that left six people dead and others wounded.

At top is a screenshot of a searchable map of incidents of anti-Semitism and other hateful ideology around the country, including 59 in Arkansas, most involving the distribution of white supremacist propaganda. They included a police encounter with a fugitive white supremacist in Pine Bluff and vandalism of a Hanukkah display in Hot Springs.