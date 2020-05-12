The regular report on Arkansas medical marijuana sales shows a steady rise in demand for the product.
From the report by Scott Hardin at the Department of Finance and Administration:
Overall sales recently surpassed $75 million and 12,000 pounds (since the first dispensary opened in May 2019). A large percentage of the $75 million has been generated since March 1, 2020. Since March 1, Arkansans have spent approximately $30 million ($29.92 million) on medical marijuana purchases from dispensaries.
Purchases since March 1, 2020 represent 40% of overall sales for the first year of the Arkansas medical marijuana program.
There are currently 22 operational dispensaries across the state.
Top seller continues to be Green Springs Medical of Hot Springs, which opened May 12 and has sold 2,303.78 pounds in a year.