The regular report on Arkansas medical marijuana sales shows a steady rise in demand for the product.

From the report by Scott Hardin at the Department of Finance and Administration:

Overall sales recently surpassed $75 million and 12,000 pounds (since the first dispensary opened in May 2019). A large percentage of the $75 million has been generated since March 1, 2020. Since March 1, Arkansans have spent approximately $30 million ($29.92 million) on medical marijuana purchases from dispensaries.

Purchases since March 1, 2020 represent 40% of overall sales for the first year of the Arkansas medical marijuana program.

There are currently 22 operational dispensaries across the state.