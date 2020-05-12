Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s daily coronavirus briefing included news that Arkansas would get a supply of the drug Remdesivir, which shows some promise in the treatment of coronavirus. And the governor revealed the Health Department will issue a cease and desist order to stop a scheduled concert Friday at a Fort Smith music hall.

He also said he anticipated deciding by May 18 on what date in the future the state’s bars can expect to be able to reopen and under what conditions. A decision on summer camps and youth sports will be announced on May 20.

He was asked how the state could police social distancing at bars and night clubs. Hutchinson said the first responsibility would be on the part of the business. And patrons should “discipline themselves and do the right thing.” The Health Department will respond to complaints. He said he’d followed up on some he’d seen in retail stores over the weekend.

He also said the guidelines for bars wouldn’t be “all-inclusive.”

The state will get enough Remedesir to treat 50 patients. So some who are currently hospitalized will not qualify for it. Health Director Nate Smith said it was not a “miracle drug,” but said it was a bright spot and he said about 52 of the state’s current 59 hospital patients might be candidates.

The daily case count

Confirmed cases in the state rose 121 from yesterday to 4,164. Hospitalizations are down two, to 59. Deaths rose by one, to 95.

100 of the new cases were community cases, with 27 in St. Francis County. That’s the same location for the federal prison in Forrest City, which has had a major outbreak. And it’s solid evidence that outbreaks in prisons don’t remain in prisons. He said more than 1,700 people had been tested in 24 hours.

The governor said he wasn’t “alarmed” by a spike in cases, one of the highest in weeks. He also didn’t linger long on the seven-day rolling average chart, which remains on the upswing. He chose instead to focus on the low hospitalization rate.

The governor quoted Dr. Anthony Fauci’s congressional testimony today in which he worried that a spike in cases could grow into “outbreaks.” He said this requires more testing, more tracing, more social distancing and isolation of those who become infected.

Fifty nursing homes have virus cases, with 299 residents and 174 staff infected.

The Cummins count now covers 900 inmates and 60 staff.

Health Director Smith said he was concerned about the outbreak in St. Francis County. He urged more people there to get tested, particularly those who work at the prison.

Q&A

The music show order wasn’t announced in opening remarks but came up in the question session.

Hutchinson reiterated his opposition to a music show planned Friday at Temple Live in Fort Smith, three days before the lifting of a ban on operations of entertainment venues. He revealed there will be a cease and desist order issued by the Department of Health.

Asked about national officials’ concerns about states moving too fast in response to political pressure, Smith said they were speaking in national terms more than about Arkansas specifically. He said they’d been complimentary of Arkansas’s approach. He contended decisions being made here have been made with both health and economics in mind.

Hutchinson contended that Arkansas had met the guidelines for entering phase one of the reopening process. The recent rise in cases might mean a delay in entering the second phase of the reopening process.

Hutchinson was pressed on the jump in community cases, even excluding St. Francis County. When does a “spike” become an “outbreak,” he and Smith were asked. Smith said the answer to the second question was contextual. But he said there were no large numbers from other counties, with the most (12) coming from Pulaski County. He said that wasn’t a particularly high number for the most populous county in the state.

The governor said he state planned to do a one-day sample of contact tracing on 64 cases to illustrate the process and perhaps show how the disease travels.

Hutchinson also was pressed on how the state met criteria for phase one reopening when it had not had a 14-day decline in cases. He said a decline in positivity rate was also was a part of the criteria.

He said he hoped in-classroom school would resume next fall, but there’s still no date set on when that might be.

Customers are expected to wear masks in restaurants, the governor said in response to another question. But they may remove the mask when an order is taken or food and drink are served.