Dr. Anthony Fauci told Congress this morning that if the U.S. reopens too quickly it could lead to “really serious consequences.”

Who you gonna believe? A revered epidemiologist or a Confederate flag-waving, spit-spewing thug carrying an assault rifle? Or a serial liar whose uncle taught at MIT? Or a Fox News host telling people to man up and go out outside while he broadcasts from a home shelter?

Advertisement

Fauci also thinks the virus-related death count is higher than given.