I usually don’t launch into an argument that I know I’m going to lose. But as much as I believe in the value of what I am about to say, I don’t expect to convince many of you. You see, my position is simple . . . and extremely unpopular. I want you to stop unfriending folks on social media. Maybe what they say is infuriating, or even offensive. Maybe they are diehard #MAGA supporters who thought Christine Blasey Ford was lying and impeachment was a witch hunt. Maybe they respond to police shootings of unarmed black men by writing “all lives matter” and “back the blue” while sharing posts that try to smear and discredit the victim. Maybe you don’t need that kind of negativity in your life. I get it. I still don’t think that unfriending them is the answer.

Lately, my social-media feeds have been full of the “Plandemic” video (no, I am not linking it here; no need to help spread misinformation), outrage and grief over the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, discussion of Tara Reade’s allegations against Joe Biden and lots of debate about how and when we should “reopen” the economy. In other words, lots of fodder for heated online altercations with folks you may not have seen in real life since you were both awkward preteens. I recently had just such an exchange with a guy who took issue to me calling Arbery’s killing racism. I got no less than four separate messages from friends telling me to “just unfriend him,” and asking, “Why are you even friends with that guy, anyway?” This essay is my attempt to explain why.

And this requires me to reveal one of my own personal quirks, something I usually don’t talk about a lot because I’m aware that drawing attention to it will probably make my life more difficult (“Hello, trolls? Please come find me!”). But here it is: I almost never unfriend anyone. I don’t block people. I don’t delete comments, even if they are critical of me. I set a lot of my social-media posts to “public,” and then welcome whatever discussion comes my way, even when a lot of it is unpleasant. I have, for example, remained Facebook friends with a woman who once called me a racist when I was critical of Tulsi Gabbard’s impeachment vote because I wasn’t similarly critical of the white men who also failed to vote (in my defense, she was the only one out there arguing that voting “present” was a historic, patriotic act). Instead of blocking this friend whose comments truly stung me, I continue to see her posts and, honestly, while I often disagree with her, I think I have grown as a person by remaining open to what she has to say.

There’s a name for this: the marketplace of ideas. This theory holds that, if all ideas and viewpoints are allowed to be freely expressed, the public will naturally weigh each idea’s respective merits and superior ideas will ultimately win out in the court of public opinion. John Stuart Mill in “On Liberty” in 1859 wrote that:

The only way in which a human being can make some approach to knowing the whole of a subject, is by hearing what can be said about it by persons of every variety of opinion, and studying all modes in which it can be looked at by every character of mind. No wise man ever acquired his wisdom in any mode but this; nor is it in the nature of human intellect to become wise in any other manner.

He wasn’t writing about Facebook and Twitter, but the concept remains the same. You don’t get smarter by insulating yourself from adverse opinions, and you don’t change anyone’s mind by refusing to talk to them.

President Thomas Jefferson, in his first inaugural address, argued that we should tolerate “error of opinion … where reason is left free to combat it.” In fact, our First Amendment right to free speech is based, in part, on the idea that free and open debate will help elevate human understanding. Just over 100 years ago, Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes in his dissenting opinion in Abrams v. United States, explained that “the best test of truth is the power of the thought to get itself accepted in the competition of the market.” In fact, the marketplace of ideas is the cornerstone to one of the main arguments against allowing government censorship. Known as the “counter speech doctrine,” this theory posits that “[i]f there be time to expose through discussion the falsehood and fallacies, to avert the evil by the process of education, the remedy to be applied is more speech, not enforced silence.” (Justice Louis Brandeis, concurring in Whitney v. California (1927)).

These are lofty ideas for a discussion about the memes, selfies and cat videos we share on our phones. After all, as my friends try to remind me sometimes, “no one ever changed somebody’s mind by arguing with them on Facebook.” It’s pointless, right? Why debate politics with some stranger on the internet when all it does is cause you stress and anxiety? But is it actually true that social-media debates a waste of time? It turns out, it’s not. In a 2018 Pew Research poll, 14 percent of Americans reported having changed their stance on an issue based on something they saw on social media. In fact, almost 30 percent of young men said that social media had helped change their minds about something. And while that may seem like a small percentage of people — the vast majority of respondents did not change their views, after all — the truth is it is incredibly hard to change a person’s strongly held positions, no matter the context of the conversation. Even if you have these debates around the water cooler at work or over Thanksgiving dinner, you’re always fighting an uphill battle. And right now, due to the pandemic, social media is all we’ve got. By the way, you know who is extremely aware that social media can change minds? Political advertisers. Corporate marketing executives. Even extremist groups seeking to radicalize people.

The fact is, social media is where people are getting the information that shapes their world view these days, so (forgive me for being blunt) it is a cop-out for us to say “it’s not worth my time to keep talking to that dude; I’ll never change his mind.” What we really mean is “it’s unpleasant and exhausting to keep talking to that dude, and I don’t like having to defend my positions against his attacks.” And that’s a part of the marketplace of ideas, too: Defending your own positions can help you understand and refine them. Either you’ll become a stronger advocate who is even more convinced of your position, or you’ll see an error in your thinking and your views will evolve. The marketplace of ideas is not just about changing other people’s minds; sometimes it is about having your own mind changed, too. If that scares you, then you aren’t as confident in your positions as you would like to believe.

Yes, there is a valid argument that guarding oneself against the trauma of engaging with racist, sexist or hateful people on the internet is more important than moving the needle on a social or political argument that you probably won’t win. Self-care is a real concern, and social media can be hard on your mental health if you don’t consciously guard your own wellbeing. Only you can weigh those factors and decide for yourself when it is worth it to engage in online conversations and debates. And there is a related argument that it is good to use social pressure to stigmatize offensive behavior, so we are performing a service to society when we unfriend that out-of-touch old uncle who posts racist memes. We click the unfriend button thinking, “that’ll show him!,” but sadly, friends, it never does. Unfriending people doesn’t teach them they are wrong, and it isn’t an effective form of social ostracism. It simply removes our voices from our friends’ ears. By unfriending that offensive uncle, you make his social-media universe a little bit more homogenous and therefore help affirm the offensive views you want him to examine and rethink.

Much has been written about the fact that social-media algorithms create an echo chamber that tends to feed the user what he or she wants to see. Confirmation bias is a thing. My point here is that we don’t have to keep fueling that phenomenon by unfriending, blocking and deleting people and content we don’t like. And what we really cannot do is unfriend people and then simply forget that they exist. The racism, xenophobia, and conspiracy theories that caused us to sever our relationship don’t cease to exist just because we can no longer see them. Whatever our goal, whether it is to help elect the next president or convince an elderly loved one to wear a face mask, we can’t be very effective if we aren’t even aware of the arguments being used against us.

And that’s what brings me back to the “Plandemic” video that has been fueling conspiracy theories on social media and hampering our ability to keep people safe. It is tempting to decide that anyone who shares such dangerous nonsense has no place on your friends list. Let me suggest a different approach. Instead of casting that person aside, remember the marketplace of ideas and try to engage with them on the issue. If you need some help, here is a great guide. I also recommend that you share this fantastic post by Dr. Kat Montgomery, a board-certified pathologist with a master’s degree in epidemiology. Montgomery’s use of social media to provide precise citations to well-respected scientific sources that contradict the claims made in the Plandemic video is a great example of how the marketplace of ideas is supposed to work.

So why did I start this piece by saying that I don’t really expect to convince many of you to stop clicking the unfriend button? Because it’s hard. As I was writing this piece, I picked up my phone to scroll through Facebook and saw a friend — an attorney who I know and like — share a post about how stay-at-home orders during the pandemic are akin to the Nazi’s putting people on trains bound for concentration camps. The post urged the reader to push back on curfews, business-closure orders and mandatory mask directives before things get so out of hand that the government starts shipping people off to gas chambers. I stopped. I closed my eyes and caught my breath. And then I kept scrolling. I was tired. Maybe I’ll go back and talk to her about the post later, or maybe I won’t have the energy. That’s okay. We don’t have to pick every fight we see. The point is that, as long as I don’t unfriend her, she’ll continue to see the things I am sharing as well. By keeping the lines of communication open, we can actively work to be part of the solution, but putting our heads in the sand and unfriending people simply to make our social-media experience more pleasant exacerbates the problem.