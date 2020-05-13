Somebody tell Tom Cotton. News release:

TY Garments, based in the Port of Little Rock, has donated 1,500 Disposable Protective Coveralls to entities throughout the state. Initially, 500 were given to UAMS, 500 to the City of Little Rock and 100 to Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

“Mr. Xinhong Tang is the Chairman of TY Garments and he’s located at our headquarters in Suzhou, China”, said Joey Walsh, ME Manager of the Arkansas facility. “Mr. Tang also wanted to support hospitals in areas of the state that provide care to under-served populations during the Covid-19 crisis, so we donated an additional 100 suits to the Community Clinic of Springdale, to provide tests to the Marshallese and other vulnerable populations; 100 suits to Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff; 100 suits to Baptist Memorial Hospital in West Memphis; and 100 suits to Cummins Prison in Gould.”