For the record – though Arkansas’s Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program website is up and running, there is still no set procedure for completion or distribution of funds. Every person eligible is still waiting.



Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Commerce Secretary Mike Preston have bragged this week that the website to process independent contractors’ claims for the new pandemic unemployment assistance was “up and running.”

Two things:

Arkansas Division of Workforce Services

4:30 PM (4 hours ago)

to me

View this email in your browser

ATTENTION:

INDIVIDUALS WHO UPLOADED DOCUMENTS IN THE PANDEMIC UNEMPLOYMENT ASSISTANCE (PUA) SYSTEM BETWEEN MAY 1 AND MAY 5 WILL NEED TO LOG BACK INTO THE SYSTEM AND UPLOAD SUPPORTING DOCUMENTATION AGAIN. This issue will not delay any payments.

If you uploaded documents on or after Wednesday, May 6, your files have not been impacted. Please disregard this message.

Dear ,

This letter is to notify you that you will need to log back into the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) system and upload your supporting documentation again. You do not need to reapply. You only need to reupload files for supporting documentation.

Due to an issue with the PUA system that occurred between May 1 and May 5, the files you uploaded previously are now inaccessible. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. Please understand that your personal information has not been compromised in any way and the issue with the PUA system has since been resolved. This issue will not delay any payments.

The malfunction caused files submitted during this time to be corrupted upon upload -rendering them unreadable- and the system began autogenerating placeholder records. As a result, if you uploaded documents during that timeframe, it may have temporarily appeared as though there were incorrect files associated with your account. At no point in system development has anyone been able to click, open, view or download any uploaded documents. However, you must log in and upload those files again.

Thank you for your patience throughout the development of the new PUA claims filing system.

Your claim matters.