Gov. Asa Hutchinson declared yesterday that the state would issue a cease and desist order to prevent Temple Live, a music venue in Fort Smith, from proceeding with a concert Friday by Travis McCready.

The governor said the venue’s plan to sanitize and socially distance a reduced crowd wasn’t sufficient and the show was planned three days before the easing of a ban on gatherings in indoor entertainment venues.

Now, reports KFSM:

Mike Brown, the vice president-entertainment/clubs and theaters for Beaty Capital, says the concert will be happening Friday despite the cease and desist order sent by Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Well. This sounds like an invitation to send in the police.

UPDATE: Two things:

Gov. Hutchinson made clear the order would be enforced in an unspecified manner and 2) a subsequent article by Michael Tllley for Talk Business quoted the owner of Temple Live as saying a final decision on the Friday concert hadn’t been made, but would be announced Thursday.