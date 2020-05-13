The wire fraud charge filed against University of Arkansas electrical engineering professor Simon Ang is drawing national attention — red meat for Sen.Tom Cotton and his hot pursuit of China.

The Washington Post’s account of the charge, revealed Monday, said:

The case marks the latest strike by the Justice Department against what national security officials say is a problem at some American universities: professors and researchers hiding their financial and professional arrangements with Chinese entities, in violation of ethics rules for federal grant money. In January, the FBI arrested the chair of Harvard University’s chemistry department on charges that he lied about his work for a Chinese university. At the time, John Demers, the head of the Justice Department’s national security division, said American universities “should take this threat seriously and continue to take actions to confront it.”

Ang, a 32-year member of the UA faculty and a holder of a UA undergraduate degree, came to the university after seven years at Texas Instruments. He’s accused of violating the law by failing to disclose to UA and government sources of research grants that he had relationships with Chinese entities. He’s been suspended from his UA job.

This couldn’t have made Chinaphobe Cotton happier. He immediately put Ang’s arrest to use as a fund-raising tool. An e-mail solicitation included a news headline on Ang’s arrest.

Said the solicitation:

