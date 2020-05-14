Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s daily coronavirus briefing was upstaged a bit by the announcement by Temple Live, a music club in Fort Smith, that it wouldn’t go ahead with a concert Friday, three days ahead of the lifting of a ban on indoor entertainment activities. It hopes to have it Monday.

The state issued an order against the Friday show. The governor promised enforcement action. The ABC suspended Temple Live’s alcohol permit. At a lengthy news conference that began at 1 p.m., the operators said the concert by Travis McCready would be postponed until, they hope, Monday. They complained about the unfairness of exemptions for churches from rules they must follow and about the state’s unwillingness to negotiate even when presented with significant health measures. The club’s protocols are better, they said, than what you can see at every day at restaurants, a home improvement store or a grocery store. They also argued the state was acting unconstitutionally against speech and assembly. But they folded.

Hutchinson was asked about complaints that the club was treated unfairly. He said the state was “delighted” they’d move the concert to Monday, presuming the health plan is approved by the state. “We are pleased we have that resolution and the concert promoter recognized the need to follow the directive of the Department of Health.”

The daily count

The state reported an increase of 130 confirmed cases (17 from prisons) since midday Wednesday to 4,366 cases. Hospitalizations increased by 5 to 69. One additional death put the total at 98. Almost 2,000 tests were done in 24 hours, with a positive rate of 2.6 percent.

Twenty-one of the new cases came from Union County, 14 from Craighead, 13 from Pulaski, 12 from Washington and 11 from Jefferson County.

Health Director Nate Smith said testing will be expanded at the Randall Williams prison unit in Pine Bluff, where some 50 cases have been confirmed among inmates and staff. The testing had originally been limited to a single barrack.

The governor today talked up the contact tracing system and showed how it worked on a day when 64 new cases were reported.

Unemployment checks

Commerce Secretary Mike Preston said the unemployment trust fund, which has $778 million, is in good standing.

He said the state had received 30,000 applications for the special pandemic unemployment assistance for self-employed. He acknowledged the glitch that required reapplication by some of the early applicants. He said he was hopeful checks will begin being issued next week.

Q&A session

They were asked about the new one-day record in new cases outside of prisons, 113. The governor said it’s likely more a result of more testing but it is a cause for some concern.

When might the state enter phase 2 of return to regular business? The increase in hospitalizations and new cases give cause to pause, the governor said. The state just can’t assume it will be ready for phase 2 in 14 days, Hutchinson said. What day will it be? “We’ll just have to wait and see.”

They were asked about the parolee who apparently brought the virus to Eureka Springs. Smith said aggressive contact tracing and perhaps some community testing will be done as a result of that. He said he understood the inmate had tested negative before release then positive afterward. He said the state tries to be very careful, but sometimes such happenstances occur. ‘This is a very unfortunate situation,” Smith said.

A followup question indicated the Carroll County health department doesn’t have sufficient test kits to meet the demand created by the exposure. Smith said that problem could be resolved by the end of the day.