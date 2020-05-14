Eric Munson, recently a lobbyist for the Arkansas Bankers Association, has been named state securities commissioner to succeed Edmond Waters, who’d had the job since 2015.

He was tapped by Commerce Secretary Mike Preston and will begin work Monday. I’ll pass along the pay when I have it. Waters made about $120,000 in 2018, according to one online database. UPDATE: Munson will be paid $120,543.

Munson’s record includes stints at Stephens Inc. and Smith Barney in public finance and retail brokerage.

The resume provided by the state didn’t mention his extensive lobbying past or a previous spot in state government that we reported in 2015. He was pulled by Gov. Asa Hutchinson from the lobbying ranks for a $90,000 job as director of the Governmental Disabilities Council. Much political intrigue at the time.