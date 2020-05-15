The city of Little Rock announced today that its traffic court, with the building currently closed, is going on-line.

The city release:

Effective immediately, Little Rock District Court, 2nd Division (Traffic Court), will handle as many of its cases via “virtual court” as possible, using the WebEx program. Ticket recipients should contact the court to make sure they get on the “cyber-docket.”

This is part of the City’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It comes following indications that the City’s court building will likely not be open to the public until July. And, when it opens, no more than 10 people at a time may be present in the courtroom – including the judge and court employees. Handling as many cases through the “cyber-docket” as possible will allow in-court proceedings to be more efficient when the time comes to reopen the court building to the public, court administration said.

The easiest, and quickest, way to contact the court to get on the “cyber-docket” is by emailing the court at TrafficCourtContact@ littlerock.gov . Ticket holders are reminded that not all citations require a court appearance. Those with tickets may also:

Call the court at 501-371-4733 Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Please include the following details in any message you leave with the court in order to facilitate communications: Name, Date of Birth, Email Address, Phone Number, and a mailing address.

Visit LittleRock.gov, hover the cursor over “For Residents” then click “Traffic Court.” From there, they’ll be able to track their citations.

WebEx, allows defendants to join by video or by phone. Invitations are sent by email the morning of court and defendants can join at the times they are assigned. If someone joins the session early, they should be prepared to wait, but they’ll be able to observe how other cases are being handled.

This information applies only to Little Rock District Court, Second Division, which handles all traffic tickets issued inside the city limits of Little Rock.