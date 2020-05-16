Here’s another prime question for Gov. Asa Hutchinson today on a much broader topic than his administration’s serial problems in pandemic response.

Is the state doing better with the disease or not?

A lot of attention today to this topic today:

Axios AM, using data from The COVID Tracking Project at Johns Hopkins, reports that most states are making progress in two critical criteria for reopening — testing more people and finding fewer positive cases. But …. it reports, with emphasis supplied:

This analysis compares states’ performance on two important metrics from the Trump administration’s reopening guidelines — total caseloads, and the percentage of all coronavirus tests that come back positive. The number of total cases matters because, well, we need to know how many cases there are, or at least have a good idea. And to ease off on social distancing, that number needs to be falling.

that come back positive helps put the total caseload in perspective. If the percentage is too high,it probably just means you’re not testing enough people. If you’re doing more tests and your case count is falling, that percentage should go down — ideally below 10%, per the World Health Organization. Where it stands: 32 states are moving in the right direction on both fronts. Massachusetts, New York and New Jersey are all toward the front of the pack — another indication that the hardest-hit regions in the country are turning a corner.

The Midwest also makes a strong showing: The most improved states include Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska.

The South is bringing up the rear. Arkansas performed the worst in this analysis, getting significantly worse on both metrics.

is bringing up the rear. Alabama, Mississippi and South Carolina are moving away from — not toward — the benchmarks for a safe reopening.

The article notes this is just a snapshot. Maybe just a blip or a “spike” as the governor put it last week on seeing a rise in new cases.

CNN has also taken note. It reports on states with the biggest drop in new cases.

Then there was Arkansas, among three states where cases were rising fastest. See chart at top. The article noted Arkansas began reopening May 4 and restaurants were among the businesses that now could reopen, though with limits on customers.

I wrote earlier about a disconnect in the governor’s presentation of numbers that have tended to show a lower positive test rate than the number of new cases would seem to indicate.

More questions.