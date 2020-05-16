Special Circuit Judge John Fogleman has ordered a delay in a hearing that had been scheduled next Thursday for Rebecca O’Donnell, charged with capital murder in the 2019 slaying of former Republican Sen. Linda Collins of Pocahontas.

In an order issued Wednesday and filed Friday in Randolph Circuit Court, Fogleman said ongoing health problems related to coronavirus prompted a delay until 9:30 a.m. June 12.

That hearing will address a defense argument contesting the constitutionality of the death penalty. Parties also will review a list of warrants, affidavits and returns filed in the case and discuss what should remain under seal.

Collins was found stabbed to death outside her home. O’Donnell, a friend of Collins, was arrested several days later based at least in part on security camera footage investigators found in the cloud. The full contents of the video haven’t been revealed, but a court filing indicated it showed O’Donnell removing a security camera at Collins’ home.

The trial is set Dec. 14.