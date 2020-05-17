Every night at dusk, outside Elmhurst Hospital Center in Queens, a mother and a daughter spend a few quick moments in a tight but hasty embrace

The daughter is relieved her mother’s OK. The mother is hoping her daughter will be.

For Ona Onyia, 23, and Uchenna Onyia-Murphy, 49, this is the only time they can check on each other before they face the scores of coronavirus patients wheeled through the hospital doors.

The mother and daughter from Arkansas are among a wave of hundreds of out-of-state nurses who descended on New York City to work at overwhelmed hospitals.