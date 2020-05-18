Sound familiar? This is from the Chicago Tribune:

A glitch in a newly launched state system for processing unemployment claims for gig

workers publicly exposed personal information, a spokeswoman for Democratic Gov. J.B.

Pritzker said Sunday. The Illinois Department of Employment Security “is aware there was a glitch” in a new system for processing unemployment claims for independent contractors and the self-

employed that “made some private information publicly available for a short time, and worked to immediately remedy the situation,” Pritzker spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh

said in a statement. “A full investigation is underway to assess exactly what happened and how many people were impacted. Those who were impacted will be notified.” It’s the latest in a series of issues for a beleaguered state agency that has struggled to

handle a deluge of unemployment claims as the coronavirus pandemic has ravaged the

state’s economy. ….. Republican state Rep. Terri Bryant issued a news release Saturday night about a “possible massive data breach involving the private information of thousands of Illinois

unemployment applicants.” A constituent contacted Bryant on Friday to say she “stumbled upon” personal

information for thousands of unemployment applicants on the IDES website, including

name, address, Social Security number and unemployment claimant identification

information, the lawmaker said in a statement.

Very similar to Arkansas. But the governor of Illinois didn’t try to divert his agency’s failure by blaming the constituent who reported the problem.

Pritzker also hasn’t sought to establish himself as the coding governor of a state that screwed up a computerized system to impose an illegal work rule on Medicaid recipients; used a flawed computer algorithm to assess the care needs of the disabled; had to do emergency fixes on its conventional unemployment system; blew the startup of a website for the Ready for Business grant program; has been tardy in establishing the PUA program, and now is rushing to fix a security breach in the pandemic assistance website.

Silicon Valley here we come!

(PS: Illinois used a different contractor that the one Arkansas used for its PUA system, according to Tribune reporting.)