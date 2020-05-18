I received today the response legislators got May 13 from the Bureau of Legislative Research about work on the pandemic unemployment assistance website. The contract with Protech Solutions is more than I’d first been told, $3 million rather than $2.1 million, though it’s not immediately clear the scope of work entailed. The amount referenced here may cover more than the PUA work.

I’d been searching the state’s transparency website for contract information. To date, the only contract shown with the contractor, Protech Solutions, is its nearly $5 million contract to help the Office of Child Support Enforcement.

The letter to legislators May 13.

The name of the company is ProTech Solutions, Inc. Department of Workforce Services has a total contract amount of $3 million, and nothing has been paid to date. The Division expects to have the disbursement component in place very soon, with disbursements by the end of the month, or sooner if possible. The Bureau requested the Division provide any additional information Dr. Childers believes may explain this process further (contract start date, federal mandates, product requirements/deliverables, time sensitive benchmarks, testing, etc.) Her response is below: “On April 5, 2020, the U.S. Department of Labor announced the publication of Unemployment Insurance Program Letter (UIPL) 16L-20 providing guidance to states for implementation of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program. Under PUA, individuals who do not qualify for regular unemployment compensation and are unable to continue working as a result of COVID-19, such as self-employed workers, independent contractors, and gig workers, are eligible for PUA benefits. This provision is contained in Section 2102 of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) Act enacted on March 27, 2020. “On April 3, 2020, in anticipation of UIPL, we met with DFA to discuss the program and the need for assistance and software development for PUA. “From May 1 – 3, soft launch of PUA application and went live with intake on May 5. We expect the weekly benefit claim piece (required to confirm prior weeks and continued eligibility) to be completed by early next week.”

May 15, a bug developed.

May 1, the legislature approved a $2.6 million additional appropriation for Workforce Services to cover this work.