Sad story in the New York Times about a black J.B. Hunt Transport driver subjected to another incident of what I’m inclined to view as the new vigilantism after making an appliance delivery in a gated community in Oklahoma.

He was blocked from leaving by a resident of the neighborhood. A black man driving a truck apparently was sufficiently suspicious for a citizen’s stop.

Travis Miller Sr., an appliance and furniture deliveryman, had just completed his eighth and last delivery of the day last Monday and was attempting to leave a gated community with a co-worker when a white car blocked his path to the neighborhood’s only exit. “I think things would have gone differently if I was white,” Mr. Miller, 43, who is black, said in an interview. “His issue was with the people inside the truck.”

After the driver of the white vehicle, a white man, refused to move, Mr. Miller took out his phone and started recording, using Facebook Live to make sure he had evidence of his innocence for his employer. The 37-minute video has been viewed more than half a million times since he first shared it in real time during the confrontation on the afternoon of May 11. The neighbor who'd received a delivery by Miller finally interceded before cops arrived.

Moral: Carry a smartphone and know how to use it. Various racial conclusions are also tempting to draw.