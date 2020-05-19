Hey, it’s not all bad. An affecting video from the New York Times on the low pay of home health care workers includes a mention of Arkansas’s recent effort to help improve their situation. On average people providing essential services to the most vulnerable make about $16,200 a year.

Advertisement

I believe the reference to Arkansas helping on poay is to the governor’s obtaining approval from Medicaid to use Medicaid money for long-term and direct care workers, from $125 to $500 a week depending on a variety of circumstances. That money goes farther in Arkansas than in Massachusetts, which the New York Times featured. Good for us.