The attorney general’s office said today that more than 13,000 Arkansans will benefit from the settlement of a national class-action lawsuit against Santander Consumer USA over lending practices to people with poor credit records.

Thirty-four states sued Santander and won a $550 million settlement after the allegation that Santander put subprime consumers into high-risk auto loans with a great possibility of default.

Under the settlement, more than 13,000 Arkansas consumers will benefit. About 10,000 will receive $2.4 million, an average of $224 each, in direct payments. The settlement also will produce some $26.8 million in debt forgiveness.

A coalition of states began investigating Santander in March 2015. In addition to the financial settlement, Santander will stop making loans to people with negative available income and monitor loan applications for false income reporting. Santander also will stop requiring its dealers to sell vehicle service contracts and other products and establish policies on dealing with borrowers on forbearance and other collection matters.