Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s daily coronavirus briefing included a report on another rise in the number of new cases, mostly community reported.

He also said he wasn’t prepared to give a date on when pandemic unemployment assistance checks would begin being issued. The PUA website is currently down for study after the report Friday by the Arkansas Times that personal financial information wasn’t protected.

“We want to make sure the site is secure and once that’s done get the money out the door for those that have been approved,” the governor said. “That’s a step by step process. They are working very diligently. I can’t give you a time frame on that.”

He was asked who’d be responsible for the added cost of correcting the website. He said the website was the state’s responsibility and federal money likely would be used but also said a contractor was involved. He avoided a direct answer that directed any blame. He said there’ll be time after the issue is over to assess the case. “I’m sure there’ll be a lot of lessons learned.”

Daily coronavirus count

The number of new cases in Arkansas rose by 110 from yesterday to 4,923 today. Hospitalizations: 78, up one. Deaths up two, to 102. Pulaski, with 19 cases, led the new case tally among the counties. Sevier and St. Francis counties had 14 and 13, respectively. Health Director Nate Smith said the high number in Sevier County could be related to positive tests of workers at the Pilgrim’s Pride poultry processing plant in DeQueen.

Forrest City testing update: 550 were tested Saturday. Of 500 completed, 32 were positive. The federal prison there now has 585 inmates who’ve tested positive, along with 17 staff members.

The upswing in positive cases was almost entirely “community” cases (106). That is, they were not from prison. The state still has work to do, the governor said, in acknowledging the daily uptick in cases.

More than 3,000 were tested yesterday. The positive rate was 1.5 percent.



Also today, The governor paid tribute to nursing home workers and nursing homes and noted the number of active cases in homes had been declining. He also emphasized that 192 homes have no cases. He mentioned the bonus program for nursing home workers which has benefitted 8,000 workers to the tune of $21 million.

Health Director Nate Smith said he hoped the state would begin testing all nursing home workers and staff next month.

A nursing home industry spokesman lauded the work to prevent disease in Arkansas and the relatively low rate of infection, a bit more than 1 percent, among the total population.

Testing in Arkansas will be helped by the announcement today of a major infusion of federal money into the state’s testing effort.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is delivering $78,177,469 in new funding to Arkansas to support testing for COVID-19. In total, $10.25 billion in funding is being provided by The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to states, territories, and local jurisdictions through CDC’s existing Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity for Prevention and Control of Emerging Infectious Diseases (ELC) cooperative agreement. This funding is part of the Trump Administration’s broader effort to ensure that states, territories, and tribes have the resources necessary to meet their testing goals as they begin to reopen.

Among other topics:

Hutchinson said he would be tested for coronavirus and wear a mask for his meeting with Donald Trump at the White House Wednesday.

The governor and Smith said talks would continue with dentists over concerns that rules are going to be difficult for some to meet in resuming practice. Smith said talks would be more fruitful than “lobbing” letters of complaint, as a dental group had done.