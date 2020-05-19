The Arkansas Health Department has posted its guidance for reopening of bars associated with restaurants effective today and for free-standing bars a week from today.

Here are the full rules.

Key points, along with reduced capacity and distancing guidelines, are rules allowing live music, pool and game arcades, within limits. Excerpt:

Bars housed within restaurants are now allowed to operate, effective May 19, 2020, so long as physical distancing of 6 feet between individuals is maintained. Entertainment operations within restaurants (such as live music, in-seat gaming, or arcades) are permitted, effective May 19, 2020. Entertainment involving performers, such as live music or singing, shall follow these requirements: The performers or players must be separated from the audience by at least 12 feet and must be limited in number to fifty (50) or fewer. Performers or players may be without a face covering if they are 12 feet from other persons, including other performers. In-seat gaming, arcades, billiards, and other games that patrons physically touch should be disinfected between each use. Restrooms and other high-touch areas shall be disinfected frequently based on customer volume.

And freedom fighters please note:

Service may be declined to patrons not wearing masks.