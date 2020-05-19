Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and the posse of Republican attorneys general she’s often joined for cross-country legal meddling in hot button political pursuits is at it again, this time seeking freedom for the confessed perjurer and Russian pal Mike Flynn.

From Time:

Advertisement

A group of 15 Republican state attorneys general filed an amicus brief Monday supporting the Justice Department’s motion to drop its case against former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn. The group, led by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, argues that U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan should immediately grant the Justice Department’s motion to dismiss all charges against Flynn because “the federal judiciary has no authority to make the executive branch pursue (or continue to pursue) a criminal conviction,” the filing says.

The rule of law for this gang of perjurer enablers is that Republicans rule, even a liar and ally of a foreign election meddler.