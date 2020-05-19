Here’s what anxious applicants have been told by Arkansas Workforce Services about the progress on issuing pandemic unemployment assistance checks under the federal program for self-employed.

Arkansas is lagging behind most of the country in getting this program running. It was further set back last week when the state learned through a tipster who’d called the Arkansas Times that the website left open personal financial information of some 30,000 applicants. The website has been shut down for repairs.

If you haven’t seen it, be sure to read Lindsey Millar’s interviews with computer experts who take strong exception to Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s effort to shift blame to the whistleblower rather than to the flawed construction that left this information open. Many companies pay people rewards for pointing out flaws in website architecture rather than siccing the FBI on them.