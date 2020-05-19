A Getty Images photographer is in Fort Smith to capture a historic moment – the first public concert in our country since #COVID19 began. He’s photographed the biggest names in music and worked as a health photographer during the AIDS outbreak. The exclusive interview tonight. pic.twitter.com/31DYHEvKDx — Jennifer Peñate (@JenniferPenate) May 18, 2020

Travis McCready played Temple Live in Fort Smith Monday night before a “capacity” crowd of 229, Max Bryan of the Times-Record reports.

Advertisement

Was it worth the fuss about the attempt to break the live entertainment embargo three days early? It certainly garnered the club a mountain of national attention. See attendance of a big-shot photographer for what was viewed as something of a ground-breaking entertainment event of the virus crisis.

Bryan also posted a video on Twitter.

Advertisement