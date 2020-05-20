It’s back up — the state’s website for self-employed to seek pandemic unemployment assistance in the federally financed program for independent contractors, gig workers and the like.

The site was taken down Friday even after the Arkansas Times reported news from a computer programmer, an applicant himself, that he’d discovered personal information was easily accessible on the site. Since then, the state has undertaken both fixes on the website and an FBI investigation of whether the information was compromised.

Lindsey Millar is working on a more detailed article. I don’t have yet on whether state officials are ready to predict when checks might be issued. Some 30,000 applicants are anxious for an answer.

UPDATE: Late Wednesday afternoon, the Workforce Services Division announced it expected to begin mailing checks by the end of the week.

Today, the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services sent email notification to Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) applicants who have been determined to meet the conditions for Interim Approval of PUA benefits. The communication informs applicants about the process for filing weekly claims to receive benefit payments at pua.arkansas.gov or by calling 1-844-908-2178. Approved eligible applicants started filing weekly claims today and payments are expected to be processed by the end of the week. Those who have not received an eligibility determination email are still being evaluated and will be notified soon. The determination of Interim Approval authorizes payments at the minimum weekly benefit of $132 plus the $600 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation weekly benefit. A formal determination of eligibility approval will be provided to applicants at a later date. After receiving formal determination of eligibility, applicants weekly benefit amounts may be adjusted (up to $451) and they will be able to claim retroactive weeks for unemployment caused by COVID-19. “We are dedicated to getting Arkansans the unemployment benefits they have earned,” said Dr. Charisse Childers, director of the Division of Workforce Services. “We will continue to notify applicants as soon as approvals are determined and will remain in contact throughout the process.” It is important to note that while the security issues within the PUA website remain under investigation, the filing of weekly claims does not require applicants to submit personal identification or financial information. Protech Solutions was hired under a $3 million contract amendment for its expertise in website work and to speed the creation of the site compared with the Arkansas government. The majority of states are already issuing checks.

Governor Hutchinson said Tuesday that the state was working to first ensure the website was secure and then to begin paying applicants who have been approved for assistance. “That’s a step by step process that they’re working very, very diligently on,” he told reporters.” I can’t give you a timeframe on that.”